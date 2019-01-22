The Hard Way from Dale Ann Bradley

Pinecastle Records has released a single for the title track of Dale Ann Bradley’s upcoming album, The Hard Way, ahead of its anticipated March street date.

The actual name of the song is Hard Way Every Time, written and recorded by Jim Croce back in 1973. It appeared posthumously on Croce’s final album, which was released just a couple of months after he died in a plane crash in Louisiana.

Bradley gives it an easygoing bluegrass beat, and utilizes her agile voice to full effect on this luckless tale of the school of hard knocks.

The debut single is available now to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct, and as an instant download when you pre-order the full album from popular online sites.

Look for the 10 track CD to drop on March 22.