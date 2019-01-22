Claire Lynch, celebrity spokeswoman for Dropps detergent

We all know Claire Lynch as the soft spoken lady with the big voice, who has been singing bluegrass and acoustic music since she was a young woman in Alabama back in the ’70s. From early days leading the Front Porch String Band, through a notable solo career, she has entertained music lovers all over the world with a voice as unique and distinctive as we have ever heard in our music. A string of successful recordings stand in her wake.

And now comes news that Claire has joined another esteemed group of established artists, the celebrity spokesman. Lynch has been tasked by the Dropps detergent company to create a jingle extolling the virtues of their wares. And it’s something she stands behind, as a dedicated user of their environmentally-friendly cleaning products, which are based on plant-derived compounds. The company delivers items for your laundry and dishwashing needs direct to your door.

Dropps has also highlighted her on their web site in a Community Spotlight feature where Claire talks about her life and career, and why she loves the Dropps detergent pods. She even takes them with her on the road!

Her jingle for Dropps comes in the form of a driving bluegrass song, in both a one and two minute version. Here’s a listen to the longer one.

I guess we’ll have to wait a while to discover whether “Dropps in the drum” creates a space in bluegrass history to rival, “It’s got Hot Rize.” We’ll know if we hear the jingle being played in festival jams this summer.

You can learn more about Dropps online.