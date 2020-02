The Grascals push with Straighten The Curves

Mountain Home Music Company has released the title track of their latest album for The Grascals as the new focus track to bluegrass radio.

Straighten The Curves is a hard-driving, fast-moving grasser from Canadian songwriter Chris Coole, sung by Grascal John Bryan, with vocal support from fellow guitarist, Chris Davis, and bass man, Terry Smith.

Mandolinist and founding member, Danny Roberts, gives credit for them cutting this one to one of their radio buds.

“Our good pal, Daniel Mullins, brought this song to our attention and right away we knew we should record it. It’s a fun song with a lot of drive that fits really well with what we do. We always like a song that Smitty gets to do some slap bass on.”

It’s a good’n.

Other members of the band include Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, and Adam Haynes on fiddle.

Both the single and the full album are available now wherever you stream or download music online, and on CD directly from the band. Radio programmers can get them via AirPlay Direct.