The Girl Who Invented the Wheel video from Balsam Range

Mountain Home Music has been mighty busy this month with new singles. We’re having trouble keeping up!

Balsam Range is among the artists with a new one, and it’s something of a departure for the band who has been known for engaging story songs and ballads of late. This one is a blues, with a rockin’ feel, but played in the bluegrass style. Fiddler Buddy Melton sings the lead and devotes his powerful pipes to the tale of a woman who knocks a guy for a loop when she loves him and leaves him behind.

The Girl Who Invented The Wheel isn’t just a blues with nonsense or cliched lyrics. Buddy says that her story, related in the video as well, tells of a young lady with special powers of attraction, subordination, and desolation.

“The Girl Who Invented The Wheel is a clever twist of a common song subject in any genre. Lost love, relationship struggles and breakups. The characters in this tale could be anyone but as a listener you quickly develop an understanding that she is a master in the art of deception and heartbreak. A great songwriter and song can pull listeners into the story to the point they feel they are living it. Adam Wright is equally as masterful in creating such engaging lyrics as the characters he has created seem to be.”

And they sort of play the song backwards, with the drawn out blues/rock ending coming at the beginning. Check it out.

The single is available now online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.