The Farm Hands go to the movies

Nashville’s Farm Hands made a trip to Missouri recently to film an appearance for a movie, A Date With The Eclipse, set for release in 2018.

Produced by Cliff House for Fly Bye Films, the movie is a faith-based project, a romance set in rural Missouri. They had previously created a film called Heaven Won’t Wait in 2015.

The band appears as themselves, performing for a town festival in the film. They shot four songs while on set, and the director is as yet uncertain which one will be used in the final edit.

The Farm Hands are Tim Graves on reso-guitar, Daryl Mosley on bass, Keith Tew on guitar, and Don Hill on banjo. Their latest album, Colors, is recently released on Pinecastle Records.

We’ll share more information on the film as the release date approaches.