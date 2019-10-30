The Devil’s Broom video from Shannon Slaughter

Shannon Slaughter has released a new single from his upcoming independently-release album in the form of a music video, shot recently at Nashville’s Station Inn.

It’s one called Devil’s Broom which Slaughter wrote with Brink Brinkman that tells of a group of men burned up in a wild fire in northern Idaho and western Montana in 1910. The fire burned for two days, destroying three million acres and killing 87 people, primarily firefighters.

They recorded the video live on stage using the facilities of Station Inn TV.

Shannon is on guitar and lead vocal, with his wife Heather singing harmony, Matt Wingate on mandolin, Owen Piatt on banjo, Kameron Keller on bass, and Aubrey Haynie on fiddle.

The Devil’s Broom is available now for download from CD Baby.