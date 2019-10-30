Crossroads Ogden by Jens Kruger premieres this week

This weekend in Ogden UT, a new composition by banjoist Jens Kruger will be premiered with Chamber Orchestra Ogden to help culminate the sesquicentennial of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad in nearby Promontory in 1869.

Crossroads Ogden will be performed by the Orchestra, along with The Kruger Brothers and Imagine Ballet Theatre. Jens has written before for the banjo with classical ensembles, and has spent the past two years working on this new work commissioned through a bequest by Michelle Tanner of the Ogden Friends of Acoustic Music. It will debut on November 2 at at the historic Peery’s Egyptian Theatre in Ogden at 7:00 p.m.

This piece is specifically written about the city of Ogden, and its history, with one movement dedicated to legendary jazz saxophonist and centenarian, Joe McQueen, who will perform on November 1 in his home town as well.

Kruger and Peery’s have authorized sharing this brief sample from Crossroads Ogden to offer a flavor of the composition.

Tickets are available online for this Saturday’s performance, a once in a lifetime opportunity for those in Ogden and surrounding areas.