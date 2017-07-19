The Bugler releases for Feller & Hill

Rural Rhythm has released their first single for Feller & Hill, who have only recently signed with the Nashville-based label.

It’s a new song from Tom Feller’s family legacy, The Bugler, written by his uncle, Tom Holt, formerly of the Boys From Indiana. Though the song was only recently written, it retains the feel of the classic Boys, switching back and forth from a mid-tempo waltz to straight time as it tells a tale from the Civil War. Willie is a young man who became a bugler to search for his father, who had never returned from his enlistment, and his mother is crying out for someone to find him.

The lead vocal is provided by Chris Hill, surely among the clearest tenor singers in bluegrass, with the strong group harmony that has characterized Feller & Hill since they launched a number of years ago.

Here is a taste of the song.

The Bugler is included on the latest Fresh Cut’s & Key Tracks No. 1 -2017, being distributed this week to bluegrass radio. It can also be downloaded at Airplay Direct.

Look for the song to also be included on Feller & Hill’s first Rural Rhythm project, Brothers and Heroes, due out sometime this fall.