The Army Vet Song from Volume Five

When Jacob Burleson took the mandolin position with Volume Five back in 2016, a few people wondered if this young fella would be up to the job. Not yet 18 years old when he took the gig, Jacob quickly demonstrated to any doubters that he had the chops and the artistry to handle his position.

Then earlier this year, when Adam Steffey joined the band on mandolin and Burleson moved to guitar, folks wondered again, “Can this young man handle the flat top?”

Well they needn’t have questioned, as Jacob has been playing bluegrass almost since infancy. Growing up with a mom who loved her grass, and a dad, Jason, who was touring with Blue Highway, young Mr. Burleson had the music in his blood, and his soul. And he played his mandolin and guitar almost every waking hour he was able.

On the latest Volume Five single from Mountain Fever Records, Jacob is out front with the guitar on The Army Vet Song, a new one with a heavy Tony Rice vibe. It has that bluesy feel that permeates Tony’s Manzanita project, telling a somber tale of a military veteran ignored wherever he goes, written by David Coriell. As always, Glen Harrell delivers a flawless vocal with strong support from the rest of the group.

The Army Vet Song is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.