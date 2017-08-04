That Old County Road drops for Shannon Slaughter

Bluegrass singer and songwriter Shannon Slaughter has released a first single from his next album, Never Standing Still, due sometime in November.

It’s a new song he wrote with Rusty Hendrix called That Old County Road. Anyone who grew up in a rural environment will get a nostalgic vibe listening to this one with its references to the way country kids found fun, out where most folks would complain that “there’s nothing to do out here.”

Shannon says when they wrote it, they were thinking of a ’90s acoustic country kind of song, but it makes a great mid-tempo, bluesy bluegrass number as well. He is supported by Ron Inscore on mandolin, Cliff Bailey on bass, Ron Stewart on fiddle, Randy Kohrs on reso-guitar, and Trevor Watson on banjo.

Radio programmers can download the track now from AirPlay Direct, and consumers can make a download purchase of the single online.