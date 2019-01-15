Tennessee Memories and California Wine video from Jim & Lynna Woolsey

It’s been interesting to watch all the different directions into which bluegrass music has expanded. We now have a sub-genre that incorporates traditional country, one that embraces the high energy and stage zaniness of rock, plus the new acoustic style that favors jazz-based improvisation, and a merging of old time and bluegrass sounds. Of course, we still have good ol’ Stanley-style bluegrass, and groups that favor the smoother sound of Flatt & Scruggs, as well as the more mainstream contemporary grass that dominates our chart.

We are also seeing a blending of folk music with bluegrass, which you can hear in the new single Jim & Lynna Woolsey, just released on Bonfire Records with whom they have recently signed a recording contract. The two have worked together for years as a singer/songwriter duo, and have a number of independently-released albums to their credit.

But now they are returning to Jim’s first love, sharing his songs with a full string band as he did as a younger man with The Patoka Valley Boys.

In this music video for Tennessee Memories and California Wine, you can hear all aspects of Jim’s musical background, delivered in his rich baritone voice.

This track is one of 10 new songs on the Woolsey’ upcoming album, Long Ago, due for release in April on the Bonfire label.

Tennessee Memories and California Wine is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.