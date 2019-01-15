Alan Bibey Mandolin Camp adds guitar classes

After three years running his successful mandolin camp near Myrtle Beach, SC, Alan Bibey has announced that he is expanding the offerings this summer for the 4th annual event by adding guitar instruction.

Now rebranded as the Alan Bibey Mandolin and Guitar Camp, the popular instructional workshop will run from August 21-23, just ahead of the Ocean Lakes Bluegrass Weekend in Surfside Beach. Campers stay in shared accommodations right along the beach, and have morning and afternoon classes Wednesday through Friday. Special concert events occur in the evenings, and on Friday afternoon, the main festival begins.

Mandolin faculty will include Don Stiernberg, Matt Flinner, and Ralph McGee, and for guitar, Wyatt Rice and Tony Watt. Alan not only manages the workshop, but teaches classes as well. The $500 fee includes 3 nights at the Ocean Lakes resort, plus all classes during the week. Guests can stay on site for an additional fee.

All students receive a camp booklet with transcriptions and lessons prepared by the instructors.

In this video, Alan explains his concept for the camp, which involves building a community of learning where all students are part of the process for each other. This year they will add slow jams so that less experienced students can take part in the fun.

Full details can be found online, but don’t hesitate if you would like to attend. Only 90 spaces are available for students.