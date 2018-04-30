Swept Away video from Missy Raines

A few weeks ago we premiered the first single from Missy Raines’ upcoming Compass project, Royal Traveller.

It’s a song from Laurie Lewis, Swept Away, that Missy tracked with a group of her Nashville pals that she refers to as The First Ladies Of Bluegrass, so described for them each having been the first female recipient of an IBMA Award on their respective instruments. Alison Brown is on banjo, Sierra Hull on mandolin, Molly Tuttle on guitar, and Becky Buller on fiddle, with Missy on bass, herself a First Lady as well.

Now a music video has been released which finds Missy and the girls performing the song in a variety of settings, including out standing in their field.

The single is available for download purchase now, with pre-orders for the full album being accepted as well. Look for Royal Traveller to release on August 17.