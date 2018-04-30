Berachah Valley to Behind The Mic Entertainment

Dawn Mac has come out of the chute hot with her new agency, Behind The Mic Entertainment.

Last week she announced the new venture, with Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome as her initial client, and now comes news that she has taken on a second, Berachah Valley, from Dayton, OH. The band was created by four ladies who enjoy traditional bluegrass Gospel, and each other’s company, and grew out of their pickin’ sessions that started back in 2005.

Cathy Baker sings lead and plays guitar, with Michelle Edester on mandolin, Becky Meyers on banjo, and Leisa Hinkle on vocals. The group is completed by Mike Elliott on reso-guitar, Larry Collins on bass, and Greg Beasley on fiddle. Together they are known for their powerful female harmony, and driving traditional sound.

Berachah Valley has been performing throughout the central US since they formed 13 years ago, and has three albums that mix bluegrass Gospel favorites with their own original songs.

Dawn feels that they are ready to move it up to the next level, and is proud to represent them to the industry.

“Berachah Valley is one of those untapped gems in the world of bluegrass music that, when discovered, is like a breath of fresh air. I am excited and honored to be working with these fine folks.”

Here’s the title track from their Mountains Memories Revisited CD, Mountains Memories.

For more information about Berachah Valley, contact Dawn online.