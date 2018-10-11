Suwannee Roots Revival survives assault from Michael

While portions of Florida’s panhandle were decimated by Hurricane Michael this week, the organizers of the 2018 Suwannee Roots Revival want to let everyone know that they are good, and ready to start this evening as planned. Their beautiful site in Live Oak was far enough east to sustain only minor damage, which their team was able to repair as soon as the storm passed.

Artists are rolling in, and festival director Beth Judy says that they feel quite fortunate to have escaped the wrath of this storm, and stand ready to welcome everyone who had been planning to attend.

“In the midst of such uncertainty and volatile conditions, the Music Park retains its Spirit of weathering the storms that sometimes surround it. Our hearts go out to all those in the path of Hurricane Michael. We here at Suwannee Roots Revival have worked diligently to present another incredible musical gathering. Our amazing staff created plans A, B, and C to cover all contingencies. We are ready and very grateful it’s plan A! The weather is beautiful and the park and festival invite you to join us in making the 3rd Annual Suwannee Roots Revival the best ever!”

The Revival brings in a mix of bluegrass, Americana, and grassicana acts to perform under the park’s live oak trees, laced with Spanish moss. Acts for the weekend include Seldom Scene, Peter Rowan Free Mexican Airforce, The Lonely Heartstring Band, The Lee Boys, Jim Lauderdale, Jon Stickley Trio, and many others.

