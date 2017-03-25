Suwanee Spring Reunion ’17 – Day 2

Day 2 of the Suwannee Spring Reunion Festival featured the time-machine of Jerry Douglas and the Earls of Leicester.

It’s very rare that you get to feel the genuine sense of time travel, but Jerry Douglas and the boys have the ability to take the crowd back to the 1950s for a full 90 minutes. Their recreation of the heyday of Flatt and Scruggs is near perfect in every way. Charlie Cushman on banjo, Johnny Warren playing his father’s fiddle (the same fiddle his father played when he was with Flatt and Scruggs), Barry Bales on bass, and, of course, the dobro wizardry of Douglas recreating Uncle Josh’s iconic licks and phrasing with a joyful ease. But the man that makes all of this possible is Shawn Camp and his method-acting devotion to the crooning voice and onstage persona of Lester Flatt. The instrumentation could be switched out with a modest level of musical parity, but this unit’s success (including a Grammy win for their first album) exists because of Shawn Camp.

I was able to catch up with Charlie Cushman beside their sparkling white Prevost tour bus after the show, and asked him about what it’s like to play in a group like this.

“The guys in the band have the same teaching I do. We all trained the same way by listening to the old Flatt and Scruggs records. When we get together to do a show, I’ll use Jerry’s (Douglas) quote, ‘It makes me feel like a kid again.’” It was pleasantly surprising to hear the time-machine effect is just as strong on the band as it is the audience.

Cushman talked about how this music affected him as a kid. “Flatt and Scruggs were the first bluegrass band, even though they didn’t like to be called a bluegrass band, they were the first to play with specific organization. They created a consistent musical product. That’s what I got used to. My other favorite band was Don Reno, Red Smiley and the Tennessee Cutups, and they were the only other band to stay consistent. Everyone else was constantly changing sidemen and their sound was always changing. The people playing with the other groups didn’t have the commitment to make a specific ‘product’ like Lester and Earl did. Earl told me one time that Lester wrote songs that specifically fit his banjo style, and that meant a lot to him.”

One of the highlights of the show was Cushman playing the Scruggs’ style 3-finger guitar on the deep cuts, Road To Glory Land, and the patriotic, war-time song Pray For The Boys.

Don’t forget to often pray for the boys so far away

They have gone to fill your place out there

They’re on the battle line in defense of yours and mine

Hold ’em up to God in humble prayer

Charlie talked about Earl’s decision to pick up a guitar during their shows. “I asked Earl one time, ‘What prompted you to play the 3-finger style on guitar, and he said to me, ‘Well, we were trying every way we knew to not be like Bill Monroe.’ They had just came from his band and they didn’t want that sound attached to them, and for people to say ‘Oh that’s just Bill Monroe’s old band.’ And I think they succeeded. I knew Earl real well for 35 years and I could ask him anything, and that’s what he said.”

I asked Charlie about how important Shawn Camp is to this group. “Shawn Camp portrays these songs with everything he’s got. He acts the songs out like it means something to him, which it does.”

The experience of seeing this band is unique and singular. If you’re a fan of the classic bluegrass style of strong harmonies, driving rhythms, and the graceful onstage dance to get in and out of the single vocal mic, then you owe it to yourself to find a show near you.

“We’re honored to be standing in the shadows of that great band with that great material,” says Cushman, “and hopefully be playing it with the same spirit as they played it. We do it out of love because we love what they did.”