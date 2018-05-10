Sugar & the Mint tease video ahead of new record

Sugar & the Mint, an extra-talented young group from Prescott, AZ, has a new project on the way called Just Past Midnight. It’s their first release since winning the band contest last year at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, and they have created a teaser video with scenes from the competition and live samples of some of their songs.

The group consists of Matt Tatum on mandolin, Johan Glidden on guitar and fiddle, Keenan Hammack on guitar, Jason Howard on bass, Glory Glidden on fiddle, and Kiva Rain Keith on cello and fiddle.

A music video for How Far, one of the tracks on the new record, is due by the end of this month. In fact, they spent this past weekend out in the Arizona desert filming. We’ll share it as soon as it arrives.

Ages in the band range from 17 to 21, and audiences of every vintage have found their mix of bluegrass, old time, and swing music appealing.

You can keep up with Sugar & the Mint online.