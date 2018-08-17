Submissions open for Mike Auldridge instrumental Composition Contest

Submissions are now being accepted for the 2018 Mike Auldridge Instrumental Composition Contest, hosted by the DC Bluegrass Union. This competition runs much like the typical songwriter’s contest, but for instrumental tunes instead, recognizing both the major significance such tunes play in bluegrass music, and the huge contribution Mike Auldridge left behind when he passed.

Auldridge was among the most celebrated performers in bluegrass music, and a prominent member of the music community in the capitol area during his life. As a member of Seldom Scene, his tasteful reso-guitar work grabbed the attention of the music world and influenced the entire generation of players on the scene today. We lost him in 2012 after a lengthy illness.

The contest will accept entries through November 1, with winners announced on December 10. Only new instrumental compositions will be accepted, and only from composers who earn less than 50% of their income from songwriting royalties.

Submissions are not judged on performance or recording quality, but on the elements of the tune itself. They must be presented in the bluegrass, old time, or a closely related style.

There is a $30 fee per entry, and the winning tune will generate a $500 prize for the writer, with $250 and $100 going to second and third place.

A panel of three professional judges will rate the entries, and all submissions must be sent online. Full details about how to enter can be found on the DCBU web site.

Good luck!