Brewer Family exhibit to open at Appalachian Cultural Music Museum

When Gary Brewer & the Kentucky Ramblers perform later this month at the Pickin’ Porch of the Appalachian Cultural Music Association in Kingsport, TN, they will also unveil a new exhibit for the ACMA Museum which details the six generations of Brewers who have been involved in traditional mountain music.

The current band features Gary, his father, Finley, and his two sons, Wayne and Gary. His grandfather, who the family knew as “Pap,” also played fiddle and banjo, and had performed several times with The Carter Family when they visited around Knoxville. Pap passed away in 1993, but he was actually the third generation musician among the Brewers, making Gary’s boys the sixth in line.

The concert and unveiling is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on August 25 at The Pickin Porch, recently relocated from their previous home in Bristol.

Gary is hoping that his boys will keep the tradition going, and keep the tradition going into the 7th generation of Brewers.