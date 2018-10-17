Studio-inspired haiku to while the time away

Greetings from the studio! When recording a record, CD, or long play album (a term we need to revive), it’s pretty intense, and I rarely have time to come up with anything funny for this weekly column. Or even anything not funny.

What I will do, though, is continue my long-neglected haiku series, this time with a recording studio theme. In past installments I’ve included some background and history of the haiku. I’ll summarize briefly: Haiku is (are?) a short form of Japanese poetry that . . . I’m sorry that’s all I have time for this week.

Love and Wealth take twelve

who knew this song was so hard?

please mute the pan flute

engineer is tired

says “whatever” in talkback

we need coffee stat

we’re extravagant

we got Sting on Uncle Pen

our label hates us

let’s try that again

or on second thought let’s not

we have pro tools now

who’s that on fiddle?

oh of course that’s my mother

it’s been a long day

sure I know it’s flat

that’s part of my sound you know

let Sting sing it then

playing to a click

that seems to be slowing down

lame technology

slow Barbara Allen

take one hundred and fifteen

someone shoot me now

book one more week?

what would Jimmy Martin do?

oh right he’d be done