Andy Goessling passes

Andy Goessling, co-founder and multi-instrumentalist with jamgrass favorites, Railroad Earth, has died. Not much information has been released, though the band has confirmed Andy’s passing, and no cause of death has been indicated.

That being said, Goessling has been undergoing medical treatment for more than a year for an unspecified ailment, and he missed a number of shows with the band this summer.

Railroad Earth issued this statement in remembrance:

“Friends we come with heavy hearts and the sad news that our brother Andy has passed. He was truly one of a kind – a brilliant musician, and a better person. It was a privilege to share this journey with him, and through his music he touched many lives. There’s simply too much to feel right now, words are hard to find, and we’ll have more to say in time.”

Goessling will be remembered as both a visionary musician, who brought an innovative spirit to the genre, and as a fine human being who leaves behind an extensive network of friends and collaborators in the music industry.

R.I.P., Andy Goessling.