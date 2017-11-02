Straight Up Strings shirts to benefit bluegrass charities

Roger Siminoff’s Straight Up Strings is taking pre-orders now for their front-and-back banjo and mandolin shirts before Christmas.

They are both offered in long or short sleeves, men or women’s sizes, in at least ten colors. The shirts are emblazoned with either a banjo or a mandolin image, where the front image shows a drawing viewed tailpiece first, and the back headstock first. These are drawings that Roger made.

Straight Up Strings will donate 50% of the profits from shirt sales to The Bluegrass Trust Fund or the California Bluegrass Association Youth Fund, as the purchaser may choose with each order. These pre-sales run through December 4, with shirts shipped no later than December 15.

They use soft, high-quality, tri-blend t-shirts, and recommend that you choose one size larger than you normally would as they run towards small.

Prices run from $20-$24, depending on size and style.

You can, of course, also choose your favorite Straight Up mandolin or banjo strings for a welcome holiday gift.

Find full details online.