Still Small Voice video drops for Nu-Blu

Voxhall Records has released a music video for the debut single on their new album from Nu-Blu.

It’s an uplifting song from Devin Bell, Jimmy Fortune, and Tony Lopacinski which they’ve turned into a grassy anthem, called Still Small Voice. It appears on their Vagabonds album, released late last month on Voxhall.

Nu-Blu is Carolyn Routh on bass and lead vocals, with her husband Daniel on guitar, Clint White on mandolin and fiddle, and TJ Honaker on banjo.

They are one of the busiest bands in bluegrass, touring aggressively throughout the year from their home in Siler City, NC. Check their web site for when they’ll be in your neck of the woods.