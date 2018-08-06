Steve Wilson to Dale Ann Bradley

Dale Ann Bradley has announced the latest edition to her touring band. Steve Wilson from South Carolina has signed on as banjo player with the group.

Many bluegrass fans know Steve as the chief luthier with Wilson Custom Banjos, or as the leader of the band Wilson Banjo Co. Growing up in the state of New York, he moved to Nashville as a younger man where he honed his skills as a banjo picker, and his art working in the Gibson Custom Art Shop. After returning to New York to raise his children, he now makes his home in the Palmetto State, where he builds professional grade banjos.

Bradley became acquainted with Wilson while recording her upcoming Pinecastle album, and says that he is a good fit for her road band.

“I am very thrilled with Steve Wilson joining the band. I’ve worked with him at Bonfire Studio and know first hand how serious he is about putting the best music together possible. He’s very creative and we love the same types of music. He is loaded with talent and is one of the best people to boot. No better combination of talent and personality than Steve.”

Wilson joins an experienced group that includes Matt Leadbetter on reso-guitar, Scott Powers on mandolin, and Tim Dishman on bass, with Dale Ann holding down the guitar spot.

Given the less rigorous schedule that Wilson Banjo Co plays – and the fact that Dale Ann also is doing shows with Sister Sadie – Steve feels that he can continue his schedule with both bands.

He says that this is a perfect scenario for him.

“Working with Dale Ann is a dream come true for me. I have been a fan of her music for decades and having become friends over the past year and given the recent opportunity to record with her has been incredible. I have such a deep admiration for the music that she has created and the path she has cleared for so many in the industry. I am looking so forward to this musical journey with this A-list group of musicians.”

You can follow her schedule online.