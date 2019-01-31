Steve Gulley to WDVX

Radio listeners in east Tennessee who have enjoyed Steve Gulley’s tenure as a broadcaster at WCXZ/WLMU were surprised just before Christmas when a change in budgetary priorities at Lincoln Memorial University resulted in the whole station being shut down. Steve not only served as Program Director, he was a major voice on their airwaves.

The Gulley family has been prominent in bluegrass circles in the region for the past two generations. His father, Don, was part of the Pinnacle Mountain Boys who were quite popular on the circuit during the 1960s. Steve picked up the torch as a young man, working first at Renfro Valley in Kentucky, before joining Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver in the mid ’90s. From there he has gone on to be part of a number of successful touring acts, serving as a founding member of both Mountain Heart and Grasstowne, and now as the leader of his own group, Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle.

And today he has announced that he is returning to sit behind the microphone as the new “morning guy” on WDVX radio in Knoxville. Gulley will sign on February 6, hosting Rise & Shine each morning from 6:00-9:00 a.m. at 99.9 FM, airing through east Tennessee and northwestern, NC.

He says that it feels a bit like coming home for him, as he has been involved with the station since they launched in 1991.

“Most of you will recognize WDVX as one of the premiere voices for bluegrass, Americana and roots music in the country. I have always helped with fund-raising efforts, and played many concerts in conjunction with this great, listener-supported radio station since it’s early days so I already feel like an ‘extended family’ member. On another great note, it will not effect my musical endeavors at all. I will be touring and recording new music with New Pinnacle just as I always have in the past.

I hope to see you out on the bluegrass highway and on the radio real soon!”

He also mentioned that New Pinnacle would be back in the studio in the next few weeks, so you can start keeping an eye out for that.

Anyone who wants to contact Steve about interviews or getting him new music is requested to reach out by email.