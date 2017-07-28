Steve Gulley extends his agreement with Rural Rhythm

Rural Rhythm Records has announced that they have signed a second, long-term contract with bluegrass, singer, songwriter, producer, and bandleader Steve Gulley. Like his previous agreement with the label, this one involves both recordings under his own name, and studio production and engineering at his facility, The Curve Studios in Cumberland Gap, TN.

Over the seven year term of his earlier contract, Gulley has delivered Rural Rhythm two projects with his own group, New Pinnacle, a duet album with Tim Stafford, and a solo Gospel effort. As a producer, Steve guided new records from ClayBank, Stuart Weyrick, Brand New Strings, Locust Ridge, Dave Adkins, Carrie Hassler, and Debbie Gulley. Talk about being productive!

He says that the fit is good for him with Rural Rhythm, and that he is delighted to continue his relationship with them.

“Throughout my musical career, I’ve enjoyed some wonderful collaborative and creative relationships. I consider the one I have with my Rural Rhythm family to be at the top of the list of the most enjoyable and fulfilling. They’ve always allowed me to be me and given me the creative freedom to explore new musical avenues with different bluegrass and gospel artists through our production agreement. I couldn’t be happier and more excited about the future going forward with them. I consider it a true “family” situation in every way. Let’s make some more music together!”

First up will be a new single from Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle, taken from their next album, Time Won’t Wait. Look for the single in the next week or two. The album is due sometime this fall, and the guys are in the studio now getting it finished.

Sam Passamano, President of Rural Rhythm agrees that this is a solid partnership based on mutual respect.

“Steve Gulley has had such an impact on the success of Rural Rhythm during our association, so when something works as well as it has you simply just want to keep moving and growing together. It has been creatively rewarding and fun working with Steve in bringing our ideas together and ultimately creating quality bluegrass music for fans all around the world. As a record label I have tried to provide Steve with all the elements needed and support for him to display his truly multi-talented gifts as a hit songwriter, top male vocalist, consummate musician and respected producer for his album projects as well as and other artist projects. I can’t wait to see what we accomplish together during this new term.”

We can surely expect to see a lot more great music from Steve Gulley and Rural Rhythm Records over the years to come.