Special Consensus at Fodor’s Grove

What does a bluegrass fan do after two weeks of bluegrass festivals? Find a bluegrass concert the day after the last festival!

Special Consensus was completing a Florida tour on Sunday with a house concert at Fodor’s Grove. Special C plays wonderful bluegrass music and even “grasses” up some big band music. There is always a little humor when Rick Faris introduces Greg Cahill. Rick manages to get fired and rehired at least twice a show!!

Fodor’s Grove is a pleasant back yard setting east of Orlando. We will watch for the show schedule when we are in the area again.