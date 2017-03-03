Special Consensus at Fodor’s Grove

Posted on by Bill Warren

What does a bluegrass fan do after two weeks of bluegrass festivals? Find a bluegrass concert the day after the last festival!

Special Consensus was completing a Florida tour on Sunday with a house concert at Fodor’s Grove. Special C plays wonderful bluegrass music and even “grasses” up some big band music. There is always a little humor when Rick Faris introduces Greg Cahill. Rick manages to get fired and rehired at least twice a show!!

Fodor’s Grove is a pleasant back yard setting east of Orlando. We will watch for the show schedule when we are in the area again.

  • Stage set and ready for Special Consensus at Fodor's Grove (2/26/17) - photo © Bill Warren
  • Special Consensus at Fodor's Grove (2/26/17) - photo © Bill Warren
  • Special Consensus at Fodor's Grove (2/26/17) - photo © Bill Warren
  • Greg Cahill with Special Consensus at Fodor's Grove (2/26/17) - photo © Bill Warren
  • Rick Farris with Special Consensus at Fodor's Grove (2/26/17) - photo © Bill Warren
  • Dan Eubanks with Special Consensus at Fodor's Grove (2/26/17) - photo © Bill Warren
  • Nick Dumas with Special Consensus at Fodor's Grove (2/26/17) - photo © Bill Warren
  • Special Consensus at Fodor's Grove (2/26/17) - photo © Bill Warren

