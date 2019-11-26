SonoTone introduces Symphonic Series guitar strings

We wrote not long ago about SonoTone, the small batch, boutique guitar string company dedicated to manufacturing strings “the old way,” before mechanized equipment took over every aspect of the process. The company was initially founded to create richer tone and longer life for electric guitar strings, but since scaling that cliff, they have circled back around to making strings for acoustic players, especially vintage guitar owners.

And so they have created their Symphonic Series Premium Strings, made with phosphor bronze, in three different gauges, for players that demand the finest in tone production for both stage and studio.

Premium strings come at a premium price, and the Symphonic Series sets sell for $18.99, but the company offers a no-break guarantee on all wound strings. If you break one, return for a prompt replacement.

Here’s video they created of Django’s Minor Swing using SonoTone strings.

More details can be found online.