CBA honor given to The Bluegrass Cardinals

Now that David Parmley has laid down his guitar, at least for touring purposes, and has some more time on his hands, he has shared this lovely plaque he was presented by the California Bluegrass Association during the summer.

It was given in honor of The Bluegrass Cardinals, the band which brought David to prominence in the 1970s and ’80s, which was initially formed in California before moving to Virginia in 1976. The Cardinals were founded by David’s father, the late Don Parmley, already a prominent banjo player out west known for playing all the incidental banjo music in The Beverly Hillbillies TV show, other than the theme song played by Earl Scruggs.

David left the group in 1991 to pursue a solo career, and Don kept it going until ’97.

The plaque was given to David, along with Randy Graham and Dennis Fetchet, at the Father’s Day Bluegrass Festival in Grass Valley, CA, where several former members had assembled for a Bluegrass Cardinals reunion show.

It reads…

“With Special Recognition of The Bluegrass Cardinals: The California Bluegrass Association is proud to recognize the achievements of The Bluegrass Cardinals. Emerging from Southern California during the fertile decade of the 1970s, these fine musicians provided decades of outstanding bluegrass music and allowed the world to see that West Coast bluegrass could compete with the best bands east of the Mississippi. We honor and thank original members Don Parmley, David Parmley, Dennis Fetchet, Randy Graham, and Bill Bryson.

Presented June 2019, 44th Annual Father’s Day Bluegrass Festival”

Well done, CBA., and thanks to David for sharing this award.