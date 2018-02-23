Song For A Winters Night video from Sideline

Mountain Home Music has dropped a second video for Sideline in advance of their upcoming album, Front and Center, due in late April.

This track involves something of a gutty move in bluegrass, covering a song that Tony Rice recorded. Typically, once he cuts something, that is the final word. For this one, their version of Gordon Lightfoot’s Song For A Winter’s Night, they pay tribute to Tony’s iconic take, but Skip Cherryholmes on guitar and lead vocal gets to put his own stamp on it.

It’s something of a departure for Sideline, who has been known primarily for their driving bluegrass sound. But they handle this subtle ballad with as much delicacy as the song requires.

Skip says that he first learned this song for a Tony Rice tribute show some years ago, and is happy to add it to the Sideline repertoire.

“The band knocked this arrangement out of the park, and I’m excited for everyone to hear it. Tony’s interpretation was incredible. We rehearsed it repeatedly for the show honoring him, and that gave me a very intimate connection with the tune.”

Song For A Winter’s Night is available for download purchase from all the popular online vendors, and is offered to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

Look for Front and Center from Mountain Home on April 27.