Something About A Train Sound from Irene Kelley

Mountain Fever Records has released a new single today for Irene Kelley, one she wrote with Terry Herd and Billy Droze.

It works the familiar terrain of the clatter of a train, something that many folks find comforting, especially those who have relocated to an urban environment after growing up in the country.

Something About A Train Sound relives that experience, at least it does for Kelley.

“I love the sound of a train. I find the sound comforting and it takes me back to when I was a kid. We flattened a lot of pennies near my grandparents’ farmhouse on those Pennsylvania Railroad tracks. Hearing a train sound brings back great memories!”

To recreate that feeling, Kelley assembled a crack band to record it with Adam Steffey on mandolin, Bryan Sutton on guitar, Matt Menefee on banjo, Stuart Duncan on fiddle, and Mark Fain on bass. Harmony vocals were provided by Jimmy Fortune and Justyna Kelley, Irene’s daughter.

They cut the rhythm tracks at Creative Workshop in Nashville, but she went to RCA Studio C to capture her vocal lead. Justyna is friends with Eddie Gore, who runs Studio C, and Irene especially wanted to sing into one of the vintage microphones they have there.

“It was a Neumann U-87 from 1969, with the tube preamp. They used it back when they were cutting analog. To me as a vocalist, it just has the warmest sound.”

See if you don’t agree…

Something About A Train Sound is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and will be included on Irene’s next Mountain Fever album, expected in January 2019. Radio programmers can download the single now from AirPlay Direct.

Irene has also announced this week her new association with Wilson Pickins Promotions for representation and publicity services.