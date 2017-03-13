Something About A Train video from Valerie Smith

Valerie Smith has released a music video for Something About A Train, a song from her latest Bell Buckle Records CD, Small Town Heroes. It was written by Mitch Matthews, Dawn Kenney, and David Morris to describe the feeling we all get when we glimpse a train in the distance, or hear its whistle call.

It features Val and all the members of her current touring group, Liberty Pike. Wally Hughes is on fiddle, Lisa Kay Howard on mandolin, Joe Zauner on banjo, and Tom Gray on bass, with Smith on guitar.

Small Town Heroes is available now wherever bluegrass music is sold. We’ll have a full review shortly.