Sól Grass Music Festival coming in June to Wisconsin

Washington Island in Wisconsin will be the site for the very first Sól Grass Music Festival this June.

Presented by BackRoads Events, the debut 2-day event will primarily feature progressive bluegrass acts from within the state. Set to play are Them Coulee Boys, Chicken Wire Empire, Armchair Boogie, Sortin’ the Mail, and The Cherry Pickers. Several Colorado bands will also be on hand – Chain Station, Canyon Collected, and The Pickin Pear – along with the Humbird Trio from Minneapolis.

Washington Island is also a nature lovers dream, with more than 100 miles of open roads, and both electric bikes and UTVs available for rental. For those who prefer water sports, kayaks and stand-up paddle boards will be available as well.

With music starting in the mid-afternoon each day, festival goers can spend the mornings exploring the island, and back in for some fine string music in the evenings. Once the stage show ends each night, there will be open jamming, both for those wanting to join in, or just listen.

Sól Grass Music Festival will run June 19-20, and 2-day general admission passes sell for $85. Field camping is included in the ticket price, and RV sites with amenities can be purchased as well. The festival web site also lists some hotel options on the island. The campsite hosting the festival is pet and kid friendly.

You can find all the details for this debut festival online.