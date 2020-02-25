More photos from Wintergrass 2020

We were delighted to have a correspondent and photographer at Wintergrass this year, the first time we have been able to do so. Many thanks to Dave Berry and Mary Ann Goldstein for their efforts to capture this many-faceted festival for our readers.

Here is a second gallery of images from the event, including stage shows, workshops, and the wide array of jamming that takes place at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Bellevue, WA each February. A second gallery will appear later in the week.