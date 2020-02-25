More photos from Wintergrass 2020

Nefesh Mountain at Wintergrass 2020

We were delighted to have a correspondent and photographer at Wintergrass this year, the first time we have been able to do so. Many thanks to Dave Berry and Mary Ann Goldstein for their efforts to capture this many-faceted festival for our readers.

Here is a second gallery of images from the event, including stage shows, workshops, and the wide array of jamming that takes place at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Bellevue, WA each February. A second gallery will appear later in the week.

  • Dave Berry and Craig Wilson jam at Wintergrass 2020
  • Hallway jam at Wintergrass 2020
  • Old time hallway jam at Wintergrass 2020
  • Hallway jam at Wintergrass 2020
  • Hallway duet at Wintergrass 2020
  • Tristan Scroggins taught workshops and led youth activities at Wintergrass 2020
  • Jamming in the Nechville suite at Wintergrass 2020
  • We Banjo 3 performs live on KBCS at Wintergrass 2020
  • Five Letter Word performs live on KBCS at Wintergrass 2020
  • Five Letter Word performs live on KBCS at Wintergrass 2020
  • Five Letter Word performs live on KBCS at Wintergrass 2020
  • Darrel Scott performs live on KBCS at Wintergrass 2020
  • Darrel Scott performs live on KBCS at Wintergrass 2020
  • Red Wine performs live on KBCS at Wintergrass 2020
  • Youth orchestra rehearsal at Wintergrass 2020
  • Hallway jam at Wintergrass 2020
  • Hallway jam at Wintergrass 2020
  • Old time lobby jam at Wintergrass 2020
  • Väsen performs live on KBCS at Wintergrass 2020
  • Red Wine performs live on KBCS at Wintergrass 2020
  • Väsen performs live on KBCS at Wintergrass 2020
  • Tom Keeney of KBCS at Wintergrass 2020
  • Eye-popping late night jam at Wintergrass 2020
  • Youth Orchestra rehearsal at Wintergrass 2020
  • Jim VanCleve and Darrell Webb with Appalachian Road Show at Wintergrass 2020
  • Young ukester at Wintergrass 2020
  • Solo guitar jam at Wintergrass 2020
  • Ginger Boatwright and Betty Hartford at Wintergrass 2020
  • Linda Leavitt with the Oregon Bluegrass Association and Tom Nechville of Nechville Banjos at Wintergrass 2020
  • Young fans were invited to dance to We Banjo 3 at Wintergrass 2020
  • Fergal Scahill with We Banjo 3 at Wintergrass 2020
  • We Banjo 3 at Wintergrass 2020
  • John Reischman & The Jaybirds at Wintergrass 2020
  • John Reischman at Wintergrass 2020
  • John Reischman & The Jaybirds at Wintergrass 2020
  • Double banjo in the lobby at Wintergrass 2020
  • Lobby jam at Wintergrass 2020
  • Audience enjoying Väsen at Wintergrass 2020
  • Väsen at Wintergrass 2020
  • Väsen at Wintergrass 2020
  • Väsen at Wintergrass 2020
  • Best t-shirt at Wintergrass 2020
  • Hallway jam at Wintergrass 2020
  • Fiddle rain-bow at Wintergrass 2020
  • Jamming in the Montana Rockies Bluegrass Association suite at Wintergrass 2020
  • Jamming in the Montana Rockies Bluegrass Association suite at Wintergrass 2020

