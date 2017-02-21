Sherri George now booking Blue Highway

After many years associated with KCA Artists in Nashville, Blue Highway has announced that they will be be bringing booking and representation in-house, with all such duties now performed by their publicist, Sherri George.

George has served as publicist and tour manager for the band since 2014, but this has not been her first time working in bluegrass. Following a successful career in sports marketing and publicity, Sherri teamed up with Doyle Lawson in 2011 to promote his Children’s Hospital and Arena Tour, which found the group visiting and performing at children’s hospitals all across the southeastern United States, often in association with college basketball games. Before long, Doyle and the boys were singing the national anthem before the games, and at NASCAR and NBA events as well.

After seeing how well she has managed Blue Highway’s tour support, bassist Wayne Taylor says that they have no doubts about handing over booking to George.

“We like the way Sherri represents Blue Highway. We now feel like we have the right person in place to bring everything including booking under the Blue Highway umbrella. Sherri has become our right arm, and we are thrilled to have her serve as our agent. I can assure you, if you’re talking to Sherri, you have the ear of this band.”

That sentiment was quickly echoed by mandolinist Shawn Lane.

“She is our eyes, our ears, and our good right arm. I’d trust Sherri with anything.”

And Sherri feels like she is up to the task, and is looking forward to dealing with event producers all across the spectrum.