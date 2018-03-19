Shelby Eicher’s Cavalcade of Talent

Last Wednesday night was no different than any other Eicher Wednesday at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame. Shelby Eicher always has tons of talent, but that night was extra special, as Byron Berline, Nathan Eicher, Kentucky White, Robin Macy, the Cimarron songbird, Monica Taylor, and Eicher’s wife, Janet Rutland all took their turn in singing a couple of songs, and sharing their own personal stories of Bill Monroe. A night that will be tucked away in small place of my heart, a night that I saw a cavalcade of talents all within 500 square feet, and not even at a festival.

A founding member of the National Fiddlers Hall of Fame, Shelby grew up in Northwestern Ohio, in Wauseon. On his 5th birthday, Shelby was given his first fiddle and at 8, started with professional lessons. The first 3 years he was instructed by his grandmother, who had five brothers who were also fiddlers. Shelby began playing live music with his family (Shelby Eicher & The Fulton County Sand Sifters) at local square dances soon afterwards.

“I was taught formally to read music and play by ear. Most fiddle players play by ear and I was one of the first generations that could play both ways,” says Eicher.

Eicher’s interest in bluegrass began while in high school, an adventure that truly began with a decision to attend college in Claremore, Oklahoma. Claremore Junior college – now known as Rogers State College – offered a program in bluegrass and swing, the Hank Thompsons School Of Music. After graduation and obtaining a degree in music, Eicher packed his bags and moved to Nashville.

Playing with Jimmie C. Newman at the Grand Ole Opry was just a stepping stone for Shelby. It didn’t take too long for Mel McDaniels to zero in on his fiddling, and he began to travel with Mel. Within a 6 month time frame, Roy Clark had an opening for a fiddler, and Shelby applied for that job. Less than two months later, Shelby Eicher was known as the fiddler with Roy Clark. Immediately, Shelby was performing in Reno, Nevada and hitting the highways with Roy.

After traveling with Roy for 15 years (10 of that being on Hee Haw), as well as recording on 5 albums, performing on The Tonight Show, Merv Griffin Show, and The Grand Ole Opry, Eicher made a decision to explore music beyond the narrow pathways of commercial country. This gave Shelby the opportunity to be more artistic, and the ability to choose his own style.

Since his teen years, Shelby had been composing his own music, and this was his chance to expand his horizons to different genres. Shelby expanded his repertoire to include jazz, blues, gypsy jazz, Latin, dawg, American, rock, and western swing. Along the way, Eicher stood behind and played with some of the greats, like Leon McCauliffe, J.J. Cale, Cowbop, Hank Thompson, as well as do soundtrack work on several documentaries.

“It was during this time I produced an Old Time Fiddling CD to connect what I was doing to my roots. The next project was Dance of the Gypsies, which was all original compositions. A few years later I formed a great acoustic jazz quartet, Mischievous Swing, with two of my sons and we released a self-titled CD. One project I released is a star studded Western Swing CD of the Tulsa Playboys with Vince Gill, Roy Clark, Riders in the Sky, Wanda Jackson, Leroy Van Dyke, Becky Hobbs, David Frizzell and many more.”

Still playing with the Tulsa Playboys, you can also catch Eicher sawing away with the Cherokee Maidens & Sycamore Swing, as well as every Wednesday at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame. Eicher has three sons, all musically talented, and he shares the stage with them regularly.