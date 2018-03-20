Never Say Never from Krtisti Stanley

The long-awaited Kristi Stanley album is almost here. She has been teasing us about her bluegrass debut project for quite some time, and while the full record isn’t here yet, at least we get to hear the first single, Never Say Never.

It’s a new song from Candace Randolph about not closing your eyes to new possibilities. Kristi was joined in the studio by Alecia Nugent and Wayne Taylor with harmony vocals. The track carries a comfortable acoustic country feel, like much of the material in her live show.

Stanley made her start singing country music as a girl, but has made the switch to bluegrass in tandem with her marriage to Ralph Stanley II. Now that their children are older, it’s Kristi’s time to shine, and that’s what this new recording is about.

Look for the new album, Heart Wide Open, on Union House Records next month.

Label co-owner Jeff Brown says that this new music has been worth the wit.

“I want to say I’ve enjoyed working with Kristi on her brand new debut album! I believe listeners will enjoy the diversity in this project. You’ll hear a lot of original material but we’ve added a couple standards of course from the Stanley archives. A release date is set for April 2018. You can purchase the single from www.krististanley.com and all the digital outlets. So from Union House Records and myself, Jeff Brown, buckle up, sit back and enjoy as we bring to you Kristi Stanley!”

Radio programmers can download Never Say Never now from AirPlay Direct.