Shannon Slaughter returns with Never Standing Still

Popular bluegrass singer and songwriter Shannon Slaughter has a new project set for a November release, and a tease video to give fans a taste of some of the material a few months out.

The album will be entitled Never Standing Still, and the video starts with audio from That Old Country Road, which will be the first single to bluegrass radio. Several other tracks are briefly featured, including new ones from Shannon and a great reworking of This Is The Girl I Love from Jake Landers, a fellow Alabama songwriter who worked with The Dixie Gentlemen back in the 1960s.

Shannon’s wife, Heather, is singing harmony.

Never Standing Still is due on November 15. Look for That Old Country Road on the radio later this month.