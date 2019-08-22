Seth Mulder & Midnight Run to Sound Biscuit Records

Sound Biscuit Records, the new bluegrass label associated with Dave Maggard and his Sound Biscuit Studio in Sevierville, TN, has announced the signing of east Tennesse’s Seth Mulder & Midnight Run to a recording contract.

The band consists of four recent graduates of university bluegrass programs, who are dedicated to recording and performing both classic and original grass, infused with wit and humor, and a big dose of good old fashioned fun. Seth Mulder on mandolin leads the band, along with Colton Powers on banjo, Ben Watlington on guitar, and Max Etling on bass. Mulder is the lone original member of Midnight Run, which was formed in 2015.

With a sound forged over roughly 200 shows each year at the Ole Smoky Distillery in Gatlinburg, TN, Seth and the boys have developed a very powerful stage presence, anchored by clever songs and Ben’s dry repartee. In some ways they are following in the footsteps of the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, who likewise got their start at Ole Smoky and have found great success as devotees of an arch traditionalist sound.

Here’s a look at Midnight Run live on stage, with a song written by Watlington called Don’t Let The Door Hit You On Your Way Out.

In another big move for the band this month, they have signed with Wilson Pickins Promotions for publicity services.

Agency principal Melanie Wilson says that she is eager to help them promote the upcoming Sound Biscuit project.

“I am really looking forward to working with the guys from Midnight Run. They have an innate ability to harness traditional bluegrass music while infusing their own flavor and hard driving instrumental and vocal skills into the music. That combination is so powerful to watch on stage, and will be so exciting to hear come together on the recording.”

You can follow Seth and Midnight Run on their official web site and on the socials.