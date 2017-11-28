Seldom Scene sign with Rounder for next CD

Though details are scant, Rounder Records has announced that bluegrass supergroup Seldom Scene has signed with the label for their next album.

A new project is set to be recorded, starting early in 2018, with newest member Ron Stewart on banjo and fiddle. No likely release date has yet been suggested.

To date, Ron has only done a couple of shows with the Scene, starting over this past Thanksgiving weekend, during which the guys grabbed this bit of video at the Capitol Ale House in Richmond, VA.