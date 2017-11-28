Seldom Scene sign with Rounder for next CD

Seldom Scene signs their new contract with Rounder – photo by Sally Love
Though details are scant, Rounder Records has announced that bluegrass supergroup Seldom Scene has signed with the label for their next album.
A new project is set to be recorded, starting early in 2018, with newest member Ron Stewart on banjo and fiddle. No likely release date has yet been suggested.
To date, Ron has only done a couple of shows with the Scene, starting over this past Thanksgiving weekend, during which the guys grabbed this bit of video at the Capitol Ale House in Richmond, VA.
Seldom Scene features Dudley Connell on guitar, Lou Reid on mandolin, Ronnie Simpkins on bass, Fred Travers on reso-guitar, and Stewart on banjo and fiddle.
Though many long-time fans think first of the 1970s editions of the band when they hear the name, many of these current members have been in the group even longer than the original guys!
Hopefully, more details about the next album will be forthcoming soon.