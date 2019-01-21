Second Cup Of Coffee from Chris Roberts

Rural Rhythm Records and Engelhardt Music Group have another single coming from their upcoming album by Chris Roberts.

This time it’s one from that venerated bluegrass songwriter, Gordon Lightfoot, who has spent an entire career providing songs for grassers, without ever knowing he was doing it. He wrote songs primarily for himself to sing, but they just happen to often be perfect for bluegrass interpretations.

Producers Adam Engelhardt and Glen Duncan assembled a fine group of Nashville super pickers to cut this one with Chris, including Scott Vestal on low-tuned banjo, Cody Kilby on guitar, Casey Campbell on mandolin, Dennis Crouch on bass, and Tim Crouch on fiddle. Harmony vocals were provided by Wes Hightower.

Roberts’ smooth delivery is just right for this reflective number, even recalling a bit of the Lightfoot sound in his voice.

Second Cup Of Coffee is available now to bluegrass radio via AirPlay Direct, and will be released to the public for download and streaming on February 1.