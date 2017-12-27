Scott Napier and Lauren Price engaged

With the loss of so many bluegrass artists over this Christmas, it’s nice to have some good news to share.

On Christmas day, Scott Napier, mandolinist with The Lost and Found and Assistant Professor at the Kentucky School of Bluegrass & Traditional music, and Lauren Price, the mandolin-playing half of The Price Sisters, were engaged to be married.

Scott tells us that they have not yet chosen a date, but plan to be married sometime in 2018.

Lauren is a May 2017 graduate of the bluegrass program at Morehead State University, and Scott recently completed an Associates Degree from Hazard Community & Technical College.

Congratulations and best of luck to both of them!