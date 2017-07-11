Saturday photos from Norwalk ’17

Saturday was a perfect day for an outdoor bluegrass festival in Norwalk, OH. The sun was shining, and the temperature was just right.

Vertical Limit, a Norwalk-based band, opened the day’s entertainment with straight forward, traditional bluegrass music. Edgar Loudermilk followed. Edgar and Jeff Autry have created a good team and the band is in more demand every day.

Caney Creek is an Ohio band that has burst on the scene with the mountain sounds of Ralph Stanley and the strong traditions of bluegrass music. They are a group of well-seasoned musicians that are becoming a force to be reckoned with. Acoustic Edge has played at several of the Norwalk shows. They are a country cover band with good vocals.

Hosts Jo and Kurt Hickman thanked the crowd and the community for their support of the festival, and its charitable goals for the Alzheimers Association. The show was closed out by Volume Five. They are one of the most in-demand bands on the festival scene.

Norwalk Music Festival number six is scheduled for July 5, 6, and 7, 2018.