Saturday at Palatka 2017

It is not often that one day at a bluegrass festival sees as many IBMA and SPBGMA award winners cross the stage as did Friday at the Palatka Bluegrass Festival. Entertainers of the year, songwriter of the year, song of the year – whew!

The day started with Deeper Shade of Blue from North Carolina. The band features father and son Jimmie and Jason Fraley. Then The Spinney Brothers did their first of two days at the festival. Coming in from snowy Nova Scotia, they give an audience a mix of traditional bluegrass and classic country music.

Dry Branch Fire Squad also made the first of their two day run. Old timey and nearly forgotten music is their specialty. Ron Thomason’s humor and philosophy strikes at the heart of many. Nothin’ Fancy with their high energy and good music are always a crowd favorite. Mike Andes always manages to engage members of the audience – sometimes to the audience member’s delight and sometimes somewhat unwanted attention!!

The Gibson Brothers debuted music from their new release and wowed the crowd with some of their standards. They showcase earlier brother duet music as well as it has ever been done. Dailey and Vincent closed out the day with their powerful blend of bluegrass, classic country, and Gospel – with a little humor thrown in. They always feature the young guns they have in the band. Jessie Baker, Shaun Richardson, and Patrick McAvinue all bring top flight musicianship to the band.

Saturday is another big day at Palatka with the aforementioned Spinney Brothers and Dry Branch Fire Squad, plus The Gary Waldrep Band, Balsam Range, Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, and classic country star, Daryle Singletary.

Congratulations to Norman and Judy Adams for having nine bluegrass festivals in 2017!