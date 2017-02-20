Saturday at Palatka 2017

Saturday at the Palatka Bluegrass Festival was another day of award-winning bluegrass music. The day opened with a Gospel sing hosted by Mike and Mary Robinson.

The Spinney Brothers hit the stage with high energy for their second day at the festival, and Ron Thomason kept the audience spellbound with both Dry Branch Fire Squad music and his distinctive humor. The Gary Waldrep band is always a crowd favorite and a fixture at Norman Adams produced festivals. Gary gives an audience traditional bluegrass, Gospel, and hard driving old time clawhammer banjo tunes. Balsam Range is one of the “traditionally modern” bluegrass bands that gives full measure in every performance.

Rhonda Vincent makes an audience fall in love with her during her performance and after. Her first set was just prior to the supper break. She spent all of the supper break plus about an hour getting pictures with fans and giving out autographs. Daryle Singletary joined her at the end of her set for a couple songs. He then spent the time greeting fans with Rhonda. They both took a short break for a few special pictures that included Norman and Judy Adams.

Daryle Singletary closed out the festival with a set of classic country music. Rhonda joined him for a few duets and then all of the Rage members joined Daryle’s band for a grand finale.

The Rodeheaver Boys Ranch has hosted the February festival for 13 years and the November festival for 10 years. The ranch is home to around fifty boys at any one time. We, as fans, thank them for the generous use of this wonderful facility.