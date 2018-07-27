Saturday at Grey Fox 2018

Posted on by Tara Linhardt

Sam Bush at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival – photo © Tara Linhardt

Saturday at Grey Fox is possibly the biggest day, full of everything you might think of for a festival, and then some. Music on the multiple stages, yoga, meditation, the campground parade, video interviews, dancing, people of all ages practicing their new licks and tunes, and the presentation of the winners of this year’s Bill Vernon scholarships toward college for four lucky and very deserving young people.

Ron Thomason and Mary Doub of Grey Fox presented the award and welcomed the Bill Vernon Scholarship Recipients 2018: Patrick Feinberg-guitar, Victor Furtado- banjo, Owen Schinkel-dobro, Eli Wildman-mandolin. Here is a tune with all of them playing together after they met at the festival this year.

Here is some lovely old time style banjo by Joe Newberry and Ottawa Valley style step dancing by April Verch.

  • Zoe Guigueno and Worth Dixon changing strings at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Young fan enjoying the day at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Young fan enjoying the day at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Young fan enjoying the day at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Lonely Heartstrings Band at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Lonely Heartstrings Band at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Garbage pickup at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Festive garbage pickup at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Man About A Horse demo with Philip Graham of Ear Trumpet Labs at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Mountain Meadow at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Man About A Horse demo with Philip Graham of Ear Trumpet Labs at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Annual Saturday Parade at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Annual Saturday Parade at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Annual Saturday Parade at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Annual Saturday Parade at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Annual Saturday Parade at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Annual Saturday Parade at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Annual Saturday Parade at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Annual Saturday Parade at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Annual Saturday Parade at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Annual Saturday Parade at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Annual Saturday Parade at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Annual Saturday Parade at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Steep Canyon Rangers at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Woody Platt with Steep Canyon Rangers at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Steep Canyon Rangers at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Steep Canyon Rangers at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Nicky Sanders with Steep Canyon Rangers at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Steep Canyon Rangers at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Sierra Hull at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Sierra Hull and Ethan Jodziewicz at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Bill Vernon scholarship recipient Owen Schinkel at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Sam Bush at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Sam Bush at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Scott Vestal with Sam Bush at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Stephen Mougin with Sam Bush at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Ron Thomasson and Mary Doub at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Bill Vernon scholarship recipient Victor Furtado at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Bill Vernon scholarship recipient Patrick Feinberg at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Bill Vernon scholarship recipient Eli Wildman at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Philip Graham with Ear Trumpet at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Navigating the sea of Kids Academy cases at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Lucy Weberling's morning yoga at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Lucy Weberling's morning yoga at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Young buskers at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jared Engel and Kaia Kater at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jared Engel with Kaia Kater at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Even the golf carts are decorated at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Doyle Lawson at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Doyle Lawson at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Zoe Guigueno with Della Mae at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Della Mae at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Della Mae at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • April Verch and Joe Newberry at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kaia Kater at the 2018 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt

