Saturday at Grey Fox 2018

Saturday at Grey Fox is possibly the biggest day, full of everything you might think of for a festival, and then some. Music on the multiple stages, yoga, meditation, the campground parade, video interviews, dancing, people of all ages practicing their new licks and tunes, and the presentation of the winners of this year’s Bill Vernon scholarships toward college for four lucky and very deserving young people.

Ron Thomason and Mary Doub of Grey Fox presented the award and welcomed the Bill Vernon Scholarship Recipients 2018: Patrick Feinberg-guitar, Victor Furtado- banjo, Owen Schinkel-dobro, Eli Wildman-mandolin. Here is a tune with all of them playing together after they met at the festival this year.

Here is some lovely old time style banjo by Joe Newberry and Ottawa Valley style step dancing by April Verch.