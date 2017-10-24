Sam Jocelyn’s Ghost from ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band

Halloween has definitely become a highly-commercialized holiday in most of the United States. Displays of lights and spooky characters grace most neighborhoods, and cards, party supplies, and orange-and-black yummies are in prominent places at most grocery stores.

But where are the bluegrass Halloween songs? Radio hosts looking for scary-themed numbers for their shows this month don’t have too many choices.

Well here comes the Bluegrass Pride Band at the ETSU Bluegrass, Old Time, and Country Music Studies program with a new one to help fill the void.

Sam Jocelyn’s Ghost was written by a student in the program, Holly McIntyre, about a popular legend in her home town of Wilmington, NC. The story goes that when Sam Jocelyn died in 1810, his body was recovered from the river where he had fallen in, and given a proper burial. But before long, Sam appears to his best friend, Alex Hosler, and complains that he had been buried alive!

So Alex digs up the body, and finds the coffin sides covered with blood, and Sam’s fingers rubbed raw and bleeding. Ooooohhh….