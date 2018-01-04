Sam Crabtree exits Darrell Webb Band

Young banjo picker Sam Crabtree has announced that he is leaving The Darrell Webb Band, but not for the reasons you may expect.

Usually when we hear from a side man moving on, it’s because of a chance at a better gig, or a desire to spend more time at home. But not with Sam. He is leaving the band to move to Peru where he will be using his musical gifts to assist young children there as a Christian missionary.

Sam says that he will be teaching the kids music, in the form of a music ministry. He’s headed down on his own, and says that it is a bit intimidating, but that he feels confident that God will have his back.

When we asked about his Spanish language skills, he told us that while he isn’t fluent, he is sure that practice tice and immersion will take care of that in no time.

Farewell and good luck to him in Peru!