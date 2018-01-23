Salt and Light to Poor Mountain Records

Poor Mountain Records has announced the signing of Salt and Light to the label.
The band, who were invited showcase artists at the 2017 World of Bluegrass, consists of six siblings from the Moore family in Graham, NC. And they aren’t even the whole clan; there are four additional Moores who aren’t in the group. With ages ranging from 22 to 11, these kids can really pick and sing, not to mention entertaining a crowd on stage.
They been performing together for about 4 years and already have a pair of full-length recordings to their credit. Bluegrass Gospel fans throughout North Carolina, Virginia, Kentucky, and Tennessee have seen them at festivals and churches this past few years.
Jonathan Buckner with Poor Mountain says that they can’t wait to get started on a new album.
“We are thrilled to work with this young bunch. They are an extremely talented group of siblings from North Carolina. They bring a fresh sound to bluegrass music with strong Celtic undertones, which we love. They will be heading into Toneroom Recording Studio in Mountain City, TN to start on a new project soon!”
Here’s a video of Salt and Light from last year’s IBMA convention in Raleigh, doing the opening track from their most recent album, There’s A Fork In The Road.
The Moore family issued this joint statement about joining the label.
“All of us with Salt and Light are very excited and grateful for this opportunity to work with Poor Mountain Records. Jonathan Buckner has put together a first-class team that absolutely dedicates themselves to their artists. We’re glad to have them as a part of our family, and eagerly look forward to what the future holds for us all.”
In descending order of age, Parker Moore is on banjo, with brother Daniel on fiddle, sister Morgan on guitar, Kyndal on mandolin, Garrett on bass, and Norah also on fiddle. The band is managed by their father, Dan, who keeps the ship pointed in the right direction.
Check out the band web site for more details on all the members of Salt and Light, and to see when they might be performing near you.