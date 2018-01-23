Salt and Light to Poor Mountain Records

Poor Mountain Records has announced the signing of Salt and Light to the label.

The band, who were invited showcase artists at the 2017 World of Bluegrass, consists of six siblings from the Moore family in Graham, NC. And they aren’t even the whole clan; there are four additional Moores who aren’t in the group. With ages ranging from 22 to 11, these kids can really pick and sing, not to mention entertaining a crowd on stage.

They been performing together for about 4 years and already have a pair of full-length recordings to their credit. Bluegrass Gospel fans throughout North Carolina, Virginia, Kentucky, and Tennessee have seen them at festivals and churches this past few years.

Jonathan Buckner with Poor Mountain says that they can’t wait to get started on a new album.

“We are thrilled to work with this young bunch. They are an extremely talented group of siblings from North Carolina. They bring a fresh sound to bluegrass music with strong Celtic undertones, which we love. They will be heading into Toneroom Recording Studio in Mountain City, TN to start on a new project soon!”

Here’s a video of Salt and Light from last year’s IBMA convention in Raleigh, doing the opening track from their most recent album, There’s A Fork In The Road.

The Moore family issued this joint statement about joining the label.