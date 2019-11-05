Sally (Berry) Lea launches solo career

Sally Lea, formerly performing as Sally Berry and Sally Vincent, has announced her departure from Rhonda Vincent & The Rage. For the past several years she has played guitar and provided harmony vocals with her mother’s band.

On the strength of the reception to her debut solo album, God Is In Control, Sally feels confident in stepping out on her own. Of course she has received the best mentorship a bluegrass singer could ever hope to have, starting as a youngster singing with mom and her sister, Tensel, at home. Not to mention touring all over the country as a member of the Rage.

But Sally’s family legacy goes back even further. Long time grassers remember seeing Rhonda and her brother, Darrin, on stage with their parents as The Sally Mountain Show in the 1970s, which was just an extension of a family tradition that goes back several more generations. Their dad, Sally’s granddad, played as a boy in a band with his dad and uncles, as had his own grandfather as well.

So Sally is just maintaining her birthright in the music business with her new group, Sally Lea and Silver Lining. For the immediate future she will continue teaching in the blugrass program at ETSU, and says that people who have enjoyed what she has done with Rhonda should appreciate what’s next for her as well.

“Being the 6th generation of musicians in the Vincent family, people can expect a lot of original material featuring a mix of bluegrass, Gospel, and country. I’m excited to start this journey the Lord has laid before me focusing on music and ministry.”

For the time being, anyone interested in booking Sally Lea is asked to contact her by email.

Expect to hear more soon about this talented young lady and her music.